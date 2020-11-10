PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board (CCHAAB). The CCHAAB was created pursuant to Chaffee County Resolution No. 2004-45 to provide advice and assistance on matters associated with planning and implementation of the Heritage Area Program.
All members must be full time residents of Chaffee County. The members are selected by the Chaffee County Commissioners, based on appropriate geographic representation of the county, and based on representation of interests in cultural, natural, economic, and recreational resources. Four positions are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to pbaldwin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 3, 6, 10 and 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.