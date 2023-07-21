PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3030; Previous Case Nos. 2016CW3070 and 2006CW121 – CONCERNING THE APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS OF: SALIDA RED, LLC, A Colorado Limited Liability Company, c/o Brent and Shannon Juilleret, P.O. Box 600, Cuero, TX 77954 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Melinda H. Sherman, Esq., Bryce K. Hinchman, Esq., Sharp, Sherman & Engle LLC, P.O. Box 774608 / 401 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80477, sherman@steamboatlawfirm.com, bhinchman@steamboatlawfirm.com, (970) 879-7600)
Amended Application For Finding Of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
2. Name of Structures: (1) Droz Creek Reservoir First Enlargement, (2) Twin Lakes Reservoir – Droz Creek Reservoir Exchange – First Enlargement. 3. Description of Conditional Water Rights: DROZ CREEK RESERVOIR FIRST ENLARGEMENT. A. Date of Original Decree: October 15, 2010, Case No. 06CW121, District Court, Water Division No. 2. B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: June 15, 2017, in Case No. 2016CW3070, Water Division No. 2. C. Legal Description: The outlet works of the dam are located at a point in the SW1/4NE1/4 Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M. approximately 1700 feet west of the east line and 1800 feet south of the north line of said Section 6. The decreed UTM coordinates are: NAD 27 402149 E 4255469 N. The UTM coordinates as tabulated by the Division of Water Resources are: NAD 83, Zone 13, 0402196E 4255715N. A map depicting the location of the structure is attached to the application as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) D. Source of Water: Droz Creek, a tributary of Poncha Creek. E. Appropriation Date: September 1, 2006. F. Amount: 1.3 acre feet, conditional. G. Use: Storage for irrigation of 1.29 acres of land. H. Surface Area of High Water Line: 15.1 acres. I. Total Capacity of Reservoir: 124.3 acre feet, all active capacity. TWIN LAKES RESERVOIR – DROZ CREEK RESERVOIR EXCHANGE – FIRST ENLARGEMENT A. Date of Original Decree: October 15, 2010, in Case No. 06CW121, District Court, Water Division No. 2, in which 2.31 acre-feet was conditionally awarded at a rate of no more than 0.66 cfs. B. Subsequent Decree Awarding Findings of Diligence: June 15, 2017, in Case No. 16CW3070, District Court, Water Division No. 2, in which the Applicant was granted an absolute water right in the amount of 0.38 cfs and 2.1 acre-feet, with the remainder continued as conditional in the amount of 0.28 cfs and 0.21 acre-feet. C. Upstream Terminus of Exchange: Droz Creek Reservoir: The outlet works of the dam are located at a point in the SW ¼ NE ¼ Section 6, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., approximately 1700 feet west of the east line and 1800 feet south of the north line of said Section 6. The UTM Coordinates as tabulated by the Division of Water Resource are: Zone 13, Easting: 402196; Northing: 4255715. A map depicting the location of the upstream terminus of the exchange is attached hereto as Exhibit B. D. Downstream Terminus of Exchange: Confluence of the South Arkansas and Arkansas Rivers, located at a point in the SW ¼ SE ¼ Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East, N.M.P.M. Pursuant to Division of Water Resources structure data for WDID 1102836, UTM coordinates for the Downstream Terminus are: Zone 13, Easting: 414760, Northing: 4264080. A map depicting the location of the downstream terminus of the exchange is attached hereto as Exhibit C. E. Source of Water: 2.46 Twin Lakes shares are used to provide the replacement water for this exchange. F. Amount: 2.31 acre-feet at a rate of no more than 0.66 cfs, of which 0.38 cfs and 2.1 acre-feet have been made absolute. G. Appropriation Date: September 1, 2006 H. Description of Water Rights for Source: The Twin Lakes Reservoir is located in all or portions of Section 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 30 in Township 11 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. The Twin Lakes dam axis and the centerline of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the Southeast corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 54° 13’08” East a distance of 3,803.10 feet, all as more particularly described in the decree in Civil Action No. 5141 (District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado). Twin Lakes shares represent proportionate interests in storage and direct flow rights for water diverted from the Colorado River drainage basin into the Arkansas River basin as well as water native to the Arkansas River drainage. The water rights producing the pro rata interest of Applicant are: Colorado River Water Rights: Case No. 3802, District Court, Garfield County, August 25, 1963 and Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5, May 12, 1976; priority: August 23, 1930, No. 431, source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Div. No. 5; use: direct flow and storage purposes for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal, and all beneficial uses; amount: direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 cfs., with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten year limit of 570,000 acre-feet. Arkansas River Water Rights: Case No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, July 14, 1913 as modified in Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Div. No. 2, April 19, 1974; priorities: December 15, 1896, No. 3 and March 25, 1897, No. 4; source: Lake Creek and its tributaries, tributary to the Arkansas River; use: storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal purposes on any site in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below the Twin Lakes Reservoir which are capable of being served by water by diversion from said Arkansas River; amount: 54,452 acre-feet (20,645.3 acre-feet for Priority No. 3 and 33,806.7 acre-feet for Priority No. 4). 4. Provide a detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures, during the previous diligence period: Salida Red, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company (“Applicant”) acquired the conditional water rights that are the subject of this application from Thomas H. Smith by quit claim deed recorded on April 30, 2021, at Reception No. 470031 in the Chaffee County real property records. DROZ CREEK RESERVOIR FIRST ENLARGEMENT. The Applicant has performed the activities described below in furtherance of the development of the Droz Creek Reservoir First Enlargement water right (“Reservoir Rights”), which activities may be supplemented with additional evidence. The Reservoir Rights permit the Applicant to irrigate 1.29 acres of lawn and garden by pumping water out of the pool of the Droz Creek Reservoir as previously exchanged into storage under the Applicant’s 2.46 Twin Lakes shares. An engineer-consultant engaged by Applicant’s predecessor in interest previously determined that the 2.46 Twin Lakes shares produce 2.21 acre-feet when exchanged into the Droz Creek Reservoir impoundment. Accordingly, once the Applicant has pumped 2.21 acre-feet from the Droz Creek Reservoir in any given irrigation field season, the Applicant halts pumping and irrigation activities for the season. The Applicant has expended considerable time and energy in maintaining the reservoir infrastructure as needed to utilize the Reservoir Rights for irrigation water storage. For example, in the summer of 2021, the Applicant cleared willows from the reservoir’s emergency spillway and primary spillway downstream outlet. The Applicant also worked to control and limit propagation of noxious weeds around the reservoir, primarily in the form of bull thistle. The Applicant’s efforts to complete deferred maintenance to the reservoir resulted in an upgrade of the reservoir’s condition from “Conditional Satisfactory” to “Satisfactory” by the State Engineer’s Office, and help to ensure the Applicant’s continued use of the Reservoir Rights. The Applicant has also expended financial resources in repairing and maintaining the reservoir, and the sprinkler irrigation system which irrigates the 1.29 acres permitted by the decree. In both 2021 and 2022, the Applicant engaged Big River Landscapes, Inc. to assist with irrigation-related maintenance, repairs, and improvements at a total cost of $400 for labor. The Applicant also expended over $660 in purchasing materials relating to the sprinkler irrigation system, including sprinkler wire, an electric control valve, PVC tube fitting adapters, clamps, and a valve box. Sprinkler system repairs occurred in June of 2022 for pipe and coupling replacement at a cost of approximately $250. The Applicant has previously engaged third party engineering services in connection with the development and use of the Reservoir Rights. In 2021, the Applicant hired water resources engineer Lindsay George of Small Hydro Consulting, LLC to perform annual crest monitoring for the reservoir structure. The Applicant has also engaged Landmark Surveying & Mapping to inspect the dam annually for crest settlement. Surveys of the dam crest were completed in 2021 and 2022, and the Applicant intends to complete periodic surveys of the dam crest going forward. Applicant’s expenditures in connection therewith have been approximately $500 each year. In addition to these expenditures, the Applicant has engaged legal counsel to consult with and prepare this application at a cost estimated to exceed $1,000.00. Invoices associated with certain expenditures made by Applicant are attached hereto as Exhibit D. Despite the applicant’s efforts, expenditures, and intent to utilize the conditional rights hereunder for irrigation water storage, as described in previous water court proceedings for the same, the Reservoir Rights are rarely in priority. The hydrologic conditions often render it legally impossible to utilize the Reservoir Rights while in priority when the supply of water in the larger system is scarce. Despite this limiting factor, Applicant remains ready, willing, and able to utilize the Reservoir Rights for water storage for irrigation, while in priority and when water is available. All of the foregoing acts and expenditures reflect the Applicant’s diligence and intent to apply the Reservoir Rights to beneficial use in the manner contemplated by the conditional decrees. TWIN LAKES RESERVOIR – DROZ CREEK RESERVOIR EXCHANGE – FIRST ENLARGEMENT. The Applicant has performed the activities described below in furtherance of the use and development of the Twin Lakes Reservoir – Droz Creek Reservoir Exchange – First Enlargement water right (“Exchange Right”), which activities may be supplemented with additional evidence. The Exchange Right is permitted to be used for exchange only at such times as there are sufficient flows in the South Arkansas River, Poncha Creek, and Droz Creek in the exchange reach to satisfy the legal entitlements of all diverting decreed priorities within the exchange reach which are senior to the Exchange Right. When the exchange potential is unavailable, the Applicant irrigates by drawing from storage in the Droz Creek Reservoir First Enlargement using water previously exchanged into storage. Water is then replaced thereafter by operating the exchange at the next opportunity. Due to the limited supply of water and the priority status of senior rights in the same system, the Applicant necessarily relies upon the replaced and exchanged water made available through Twin Lakes shares. Applicant utilizes a regularly updated Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to track and record both irrigation water usage and depletions from evaporation in connection with its water stored by exchange. In a recent spreadsheet submitted to Water Division No. 2 in September of 2022, Applicant registered the pumping, replacement, and exchange of a total of 1.28 acre-feet between the months of June and September 2022, with 0.35 acre-feet pumped, exchanged, and replaced in June, the same amount in July, 0.24 acre-feet in August, and 0.34 acre-feet in September. A copy of the spreadsheet is attached hereto as Exhibit E. The foregoing reflects that the Applicant has exercised the Exchange Right pursuant to the decree of Case No. 2016CW3070, and such use also reflects that Applicant has exercised reasonable diligence in developing the remaining conditional water rights thereunder. Collectively, these efforts, expenditures, and work performed demonstrate Applicant’s intent to develop and use the conditional water rights herein. Applicant requests a finding of reasonable diligence for the above-referenced conditional water rights. 5. If claim to make absolute in whole or in part: A. Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. Amount: N/A. Use: N/A. B. The application shall include supporting evidence that applicant diverted water in-priority and applied such water to the beneficial uses claimed in the amounts claimed. N/A. C. Description of place of use where water is applied to beneficial use. Mark the location of area irrigated on a USGS topographic map and attach to this application a legible 8 ½ x 11 inch copy of the applicable portion of the map. N/A. 6. If the actual location of the structure is different from the location above, provide the actual description: N/A. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which the structures are located and upon which water is used and/or stored: Applicant owns the property upon which Droz Creek Reservoir is located and upon which the water will be stored and placed to beneficial use. 8. Remarks or other pertinent information: WHEREFORE, the Applicant respectfully requests the Court enter a decree in which it: 1. Grants the Applicant’s prayer that the Court find the Applicant has exercised reasonable diligence in developing the appropriation of the 1.3 acre-feet of the Droz Creek Reservoir First Enlargement, as set forth herein, and decreeing that the conditional status of such water right shall be continued and extended. 2. Grants the Applicant’s prayer that the Court find the Applicant has exercised reasonable diligence in developing the appropriation of the remainder flow rate of 0.28 cfs for the remainder storage amount of 0.21 acre-feet of the conditional water right for the Twin Lakes Reservoir – Droz Creek Reservoir Exchange – First Enlargement, as set forth herein, and decreeing that the conditional status of said remainder of such water right shall be continued and extended, and confirming the prior decree making 2.1 acre-feet of such right absolute at a flow rate of 0.28 cfs, in Case No. 2016CW3070. 3. For such further relief as the Court may deem proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of August 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of July 2023
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
Published in The Mountain Mail July 21, 2023
