PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE 141 ANNEX ANNEXATION
WHEREAS, on October 20, 2021, representatives of 141 Annex Annexation (the “Owners”), filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.06 acres (inclusive of public right-of-way) located at 7543 C.R. 141, 7547 C.R. 141 and 7551 C.R. 141, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108, the City Council by Resolution No. 02, Series of 2022 specified that the City Council would hold a hearing on the proposed annexation at its regular meeting on March 1, 2022, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108 to -110, the City Council on March 1, 2022 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, notice of such hearing was published on January 21, 2022, January 28, 2022, February 4, 2022, and February 11, 2022 in The Mountain Mail newspaper; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City hereby sets forth its Findings of Fact, Determinations, and Conclusions with regard to annexation to the City of the 141 Annex Annexation; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The annexation to the City of the 141 Annex Annexation described on Exhibit A is hereby approved with the following conditions of approval, and such real property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on February 15, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 1st day of March, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _____ day of __________, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____day of __________, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
The territory comprising 2.06 acres, more or less, (inclusive of public right-of-way), and being described as follows:
Lots 1, 2 and 3, 141 Annex Minor Subdivision located in the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 50 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, together with a portion of Chaffee County Road 141 lying adjacent to said lots, all being more particularly described as follows,
Beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 1 of 141 Annex Minor Subdivision per plat filed under Reception no. 447958, Chaffee County, Colorado;
Thence north 01º12’40” East 124.48 feet to the Northwest corner of said lot 1;
Thence continuing North 01º12’40” East 57.0 feet to a point on the South boundary of Lot 7, Block 2, Shavano Vista Subdivision, being a point on the Northerly boundary of Chaffee County Road No. 141;
Thence South 88º47’30” East along said Northerly County Road boundary, 452.43 feet, more or less, to the present City of Salida corporation line as described in City of Salida Ordinance Number 1978-1 recorded January 27, 1978 in Book 414 at Pages 432 and 433 of the Chaffee County records;
Thence South 00º55’39” West along said present corporation line, 396.51 feet to a point on the Upchurch Annexation Boundary (Reception 472071), from whence a 5/8” rebar with a 1 1/2” aluminum cap stamped LS 16117 at the Southwest corner of Lot 4-A of the boundary line adjustment and replat of a portion of Cochetopa Estates per plat recorded at reception No. 309631 of said county records bears South 78º49’01” E 21.92 feet;
Thence North 78º49’01” West along said Upchurch Annexation Boundary, 37.54 feet to the Southeast corner of the tract of land described at Reception No. 389150 of said County records;
Thence North 01º09’12” East along the East boundary of said tract, 208.52 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1” aluminum cap stamped 1776 marking the Northeast corner thereof;
Thence North 88º47’30” West 1.95 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap stamped 16117 at the SE corner of Lot 3 of said 141 Annex Subdivision;
Thence continuing North 88º47’30” West along the South boundary of said 141 Annex Subdivision, 415.26 feet to the point of beginning.
Also known by the following addresses:
7543 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300073
7547 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300072
7551 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300071
Published in The Mountain Mail February 18, 2022
