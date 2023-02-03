PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)
§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Salida Hospital District of Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache Counties, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the Salida Hospital District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Stacy Moyer
PO Box 429
1000 Rush Drive
719-530-2231
The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on February 24, 2023 (not less than 67 days before the election).
Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, April 25, 2023.
Stacy Moyer
Designated Election Official
Published in The Mountain Mail February 3, 2023
