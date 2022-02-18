PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 03
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE 141 ANNEX ANNEXATION AS MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-2) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, on October 20, 2021, representatives of 141 Annex Annexation (the “Owners”), filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.06 acres (inclusive of public right-of-way) located at 7543 C.R. 141, 7547 C.R. 141 and 7551 C.R. 141, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No., Series of 2022 the City of Salida annexed the 141 Annex Annexation to the City; and; and
WHEREAS, Petitioner has filed an application to zone the Property within the Medium Density Residential (R-2) zone district, and on December 14, 2021 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property and recommended that the City Council zone it as Medium Density Residential (R-2); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for the 141 Annex Annexation was held on March 1, 2022 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned Medium Density Residential.
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on February 15, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 1st day of March, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
___________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the _____ day of __________, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____day of __________, 2022.
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
The territory comprising 2.06 acres, more or less, (inclusive of public right-of-way), and being described as follows:
Lots 1, 2 and 3, 141 Annex Minor Subdivision located in the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 50 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, together with a portion of Chaffee County Road 141 lying adjacent to said lots, all being more particularly described as follows,
Beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 1 of 141 Annex Minor Subdivision per plat filed under Reception no. 447958, Chaffee County, Colorado;
Thence north 01º12’40” East 124.48 feet to the Northwest corner of said lot 1;
Thence continuing North 01º12’40” East 57.0 feet to a point on the South boundary of Lot 7, Block 2, Shavano Vista Subdivision, being a point on the Northerly boundary of Chaffee County Road No. 141;
Thence South 88º47’30” East along said Northerly County Road boundary, 452.43 feet, more or less, to the present City of Salida corporation line as described in City of Salida Ordinance Number 1978-1 recorded January 27, 1978 in Book 414 at Pages 432 and 433 of the Chaffee County records;
Thence South 00º55’39” West along said present corporation line, 396.51 feet to a point on the Upchurch Annexation Boundary (Reception 472071), from whence a 5/8” rebar with a 1 1/2” aluminum cap stamped LS 16117 at the Southwest corner of Lot 4-A of the boundary line adjustment and replat of a portion of Cochetopa Estates per plat recorded at reception No. 309631 of said county records bears South 78º49’01” E 21.92 feet;
Thence North 78º49’01” West along said Upchurch Annexation Boundary, 37.54 feet to the Southeast corner of the tract of land described at Reception No. 389150 of said County records;
Thence North 01º09’12” East along the East boundary of said tract, 208.52 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1” aluminum cap stamped 1776 marking the Northeast corner thereof;
Thence North 88º47’30” West 1.95 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap stamped 16117 at the SE corner of Lot 3 of said 141 Annex Subdivision;
Thence continuing North 88º47’30” West along the South boundary of said 141 Annex Subdivision, 415.26 feet to the point of beginning.
Also known by the following addresses:
7543 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300073
7547 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300072
7551 County Road 141, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131300071
Published in The Mountain Mail February 18, 2022
