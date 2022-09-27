PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Kurt Guy Wipperfurth

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Kurt Guy Wipp

Case Number: 2022C65

Division   Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 8-23-22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with Chaffee Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Kurt Guy Wipperfurth

be changed to

Kurt Guy Wipp

By____________________

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail September 20, 23 and 27, 2022

