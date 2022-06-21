PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CLAUDIA ANN KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA A KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA KEIM, a/k/a CLAUDIA ANN SPEAR, a/k/a CLAUDIA A. SPEAR, a/k/a/ CLAUDIA SPEAR, Deceased.

Case Number 22PR30024

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado or on or before Sept. 8, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.

Andrew Mason Keim

8697 W 68th Ave., Arvada CO 80004

Attorney or Party Without Attorney:

Andrew Keim, Personal Representative

ROBINSON & HENRY, P.C.

Elizabeth German, #42520

Megan Jury, #52823

Joseph Toman #51145

7555 E Hampden Ave #600

Denver, CO 80231

Tel. 303.688.0944

Fax. 303.284.2942

megan.jury@robinsonandhenry.com

liz@robinsonandhenry.com

joseph.tolman@robinsonandhenry.com

Published in The Mountain Mail June 14, 21 and 28, 2022

