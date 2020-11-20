PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Erik Christopher Siewertsen a/k/a Erik Siewertsen, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30045
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before April 19, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jim Siewertsen
c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax # 719-906-3302
Atty Reg #: 40027
Attorney for Personal Representative, Jim Siewertsen
Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 27 and December 4, 2020
