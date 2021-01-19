PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners are seeking applications for volunteers to serve as panelists in connection with the Chaffee County Agricultural Land Use Conflict Resolution Program, which was created as part of the recently adopted Right to Farm and Ranch Policy. The Program provides a forum for the resolution of conflicts regarding agricultural operations or practices within Chaffee County. The program in intended to provide rural landowners in Chaffee County with a potentially less costly, more efficient and less contentious alternative to formal legal proceedings that may not be in the best interests of either party to a conflict. A copy of the Policy is available on the Chaffee County website at chaffeecounty.org. Potential panelists should be full-time Chaffee County residents. Priority in appointment shall be given to individuals with mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution skills and residents that demonstrate an open, fair and non-prejudicial attitude towards rural land use issues. Your application should include information about what experience you have with local agriculture. Five positions are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 12, 15, 19 and 22, 2021
