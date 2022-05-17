PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT
CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, Colorado 81201
(719) 539-2561
Plaintiffs:
SUSAN MOUTRAY; and CHRISTOPHER MOUTRAY
v.
Defendants: ARTHUR NASIOUS; CARL HICKS, a/k/a CARL ROBERT HICKS; DAVID W. CARTER; DEE DEE COPPER in her official capacity as CHAFFEE COUNTY TREASURER; and all unknown persons who may claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Matthew K. Hobbs, #33225
Matthew K. Hobbs, P.C.
PO Box 609
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 852-0627
Case Number: 2022CV30008
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as
Lots 1, 2, and 3 of Block No. 3, City of Salida.
Dated April 29, 2022.
By:/s/ Matthew Hobbs
Matthew Hobbs, #33225
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published in The Mountain Mail May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2022
