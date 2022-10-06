PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A REZONING APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on October 24, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277.
The applicants: Benjamin Griffin, Kyle Weiss, Robert Weiss, Robert Karls, Charlotte Karls, Sage Kitson, are requesting to rezone the subject properties Lots 15-21 of the River Ridge Subdivision and Lots 1-2 of the Dutch Run Minor Subdivision from (R-3) and (R-4) zone districts to Medium Density Residential District (R-2). The purpose of the Medium Density Residential District (R-2) zone district is to provide for residential neighborhoods comprised of detached single-family dwellings, duplex dwellings and multi-family residences on smaller lots.
Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for rezoning shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 7, 2022
