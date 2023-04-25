PUBLIC NOTICE
CANCELLATION OF ELECTION AND DECLARATION DEEMING CANDIDATES ELECTED FOR
The Designated Election Official of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District has been duly authorized by the Board of Directors to cancel and declare candidates elected if, at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election, there are not more candidates than offices to be filled at the election to be conducted on May 2, 2023; and
As of the close of business on February 28, 2023, there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates.
Pursuant to Section 1-13.5-513(1), C.R.S., the Designated Election Official hereby cancels the regular election to be conducted on May 2, 2023.
THE ELECTION IS CANCELLED AND THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ARE DECLARED ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS:
Mary Brown 16780 County Road 220, Salida Four Year Term
Stuart Langrehr 12910 County Road 162, Nathrop Four Year Term
Gregg Grant 30118 Big Sandy Way, BV Four Year Term
DATED this 19th day of April, 2023.
Kira Jones
Designated Election Official
Contact Person for District:
Chief Robert Bertram
Telephone Number of District:
1-719-395-6545
Address of District:
499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Mountain Mail April 25, 2023
