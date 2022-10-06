PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 18
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 4, ARTICLE VI OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE, REGARDING THE OCCUPATIONAL LODGING TAX, TO CONFORM THE TAX WITH THE FULL, VOTER-APPROVED AMOUNT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 20th day of September, 2022, ADOPTED
and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 23rd day of September, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the day of 4th day of October, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED, and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL by the City Council on this 7th day of October, 2022.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
___________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail October 7, 2022
