PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 07
SERIES OF 2023
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE GROOVER ANNEXATION AS MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-2) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, on January 20, 2023, Dewey Groover III and Lorita Groover filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of .65 acre located at 7285 C.R. 160 in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”), and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No.06, Series of 2023 the City of Salida annexed the Groover Annexation to the City; and;
WHEREAS, Petitioner has filed an application to zone the Property within the Medium Density Residential (R-2) zone district, and on February 28, 2023 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property at a duly noticed public hearing and recommended that the City Council zone it as Medium Density Residential (R-2); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for the Groover Annexation will be held on April 4, 2023 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned Medium Density Residential.
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on March 21, 2023, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 4th day of April, 2023.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
_________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL] ATTEST:
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ____day of _____, 2023, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the _____day of ____, 2023.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
A tract of land located in the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 31, Township 50 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian in Chaffee County, Colorado, described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the north boundary of the said Northwest ¼ Southeast ¼ of Section 31, said point being marked, as are each of the tract corners, by a 5/8-inch rebar with a 1 ½-inch aluminum cap stamped “LS 36575”;
Thence North 89º18’11” West along said north boundary 150.04 feet to a rebar and cap as described above;
Thence South 00º13’23” West 197.94 feet to a point on the north boundary of Chaffee County Road No. 160, said point being marked by a rebar and cap as described above;
Thence North 83º28’47” East along said northerly county road boundary, 151.11 feet to a rebar and cap as described above;
Thence North 00º12’51” East 178.94 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.65 Acre, more or less.
Also known by the following address:
7285 County Road 160, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 368131400001
Published in The Mountain Mail March 24, 2023
