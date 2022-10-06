PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3067; Previous Case Nos. 16CW3019, 09CW132 – COLORADO OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER, Elizabeth Marable, PO Box 167, Florissant, CO 80816 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: James Eklund, Sherman & Howard LLC, jeklund@shermanhoward.com (720) 280-1835.)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence; Raspberry Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Name of structure: Raspberry Creek Diversion. Date of original decree: May 24, 2010; Case No. 09CW132, Division 2 Water Court. Subsequent diligence decrees: September 6, 2016; Case No. 16CW3019, Division 2 Water Court. Legal description: SE ¼, SW ¼, Section 10, Township 51 North, Range 7 East, N.M. Prime Meridian, 162 feet from the South section line and 2686 feet from the East section line. Source: Raspberry Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. Appropriation date: October 1, 2009. Amount: 25 g.p.m. Uses: Irrigation, livestock, domestic, fire protection, and fish and wildlife. Place of irrigation use: SW ¼, SE ¼, Section 10, Township 51 North, Range 7 East, N.M. Prime Meridian. Map showing point of diversion and place of use is on file with the Court as Exhibit A.(All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) A detailed outline of the work performed toward completion of the appropriation and application of water to beneficial use during the relevant diligence period, including expenditures is on file with the Court as Exhibit B. The Raspberry Creek Diversion is located and put to use on land owned by Applicant.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 4th day of October 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail October 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.