PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3069; Previous Case Nos. 84CW068, 89CW10, 95CW146, 2002CW91, 2009CW97, 2015CW3066 – PAUL M. CAMPBELL, P.O. Box 806, Salida CO 81201(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Cynthia F. Covell, Andrea L. Benson and Gilbert Y. Marchand, Alperstein & Covell P.C., 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 730, Denver, CO 80204.)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Names of structures: Campbell Well No. 1 (Permit No. 128483) WDID 1105267. Campbell Well No. 2 (Permit No. 128482) WDID 1105456. 3. Describe conditional water right (as to each structure) including the following information from previous decree: 3a. Date of Original Decree: April 1, 1985, Case No.: 84CW068, Court: Water Court, Water Division 2. 3b. Subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Case No. 89CW10, decreed June 29, 1989; Case No. 95CW146, decreed June 4, 1996; Case No. 2002CW91, decreed July 7, 2003; Case No. 2015CW3066, decreed September 22, 2016, all in Water Court, Water Division No. 2. 3c. Legal description: Decreed locations: Campbell Well No. 1: NW 1/4, SE 1/4, Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado, 2000 feet from the South section line and 1420 feet from the East section line of said Section 9. Campbell Well No. 2: NE 1/4, SE 1/4, Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M. in Chaffee County, Colorado, 2000 feet from the South section line and 1220 feet from the East section line of said Section 9. Actual locations: Campbell Well No. 1: UTMs: NAD 83 13S 0405241E, 4253857N (from water commissioner). This location is approximately 140 feet from the decreed location. Since it is less than 200 feet from the decreed location, Applicant need not obtain a new well permit or correct the decreed location for this well. Campbell Well No. 2: A decree approving correction of an established but erroneously described point of diversion was entered pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.6) in Case No. 2017CW3013 on August 22, 2017, correcting the legal description of Campbell Well No. 2 as follows: UTMs: NAD 83 13S 0405377E, 4253891N. The PLSS description is as follows: 2,212 feet from the South Section Line and 920 feet from the East Section line, in the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, NMPM. See map attached to the application as Exhibit A, which shows the corrected location of Campbell Well No. 2. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 3d. Source of water: Campbell Well No. 1: Groundwater tributary to Poncha Creek, Campbell Well No. 2: Groundwater tributary to Poncha Creek. 3e. Appropriation Date: Campbell Well No. 1: September 14, 1982, Campbell Well No. 2: September 14, 1982. Amount: Campbell Well No. 1: 0.33 cfs (15 gpm), CONDITIONAL, but not to exceed one acre-foot in any one calendar year. Campbell Well No. 2: 0.33 cfs (15 gpm), CONDITIONAL, but not to exceed one acre-foot in any one calendar year. Amounts Previously Decreed Absolute: These are decreed exempt wells. In Case No. 95CW146, the Campbell Well No. 1 was decreed absolute for 4 gpm for irrigation of up to one-half acre, and diligence was found as to the remaining 11 gpm for irrigation uses. Diligence was also found for the Campbell Well No. 1 for the 15 gpm flow rate decreed for domestic purposes. In the same case, the Campbell Well No. 2 was decreed absolute for 7 gpm for irrigation of up to one-half acre, and diligence was found as to the remaining 8 gpm for irrigation uses. Diligence was also found for the Campbell Well No. 2 for the 15 gpm flow rate decreed for domestic purposes. 3f. Use: Each well is decreed for domestic use and irrigation of one-half acre. 3g. Depth: Campbell Well No. 1: 180 feet, Campbell Well No. 2: 167 feet. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures, during the previous diligence period: During this diligence period, Applicant filed certain applications and obtained decrees from the Water Court pertaining to use of the subject water rights, has operated the water rights subject to their decrees, has expended funds to repair and maintain infrastructure related to the subject water rights and attorney fees for water court applications, and has undertaken other activities more specifically described in the Application filed in this case. 5. Names(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool. Applicant. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests the Court to enter a decree continuing the conditional decrees for another six years, or such period as may otherwise be permitted by law.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 4th day of October 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail October 7, 2022
