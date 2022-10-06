PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on October 24, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The applicants Shaken Roost LLC, represented by Joni Baker, have submitted a limited impact review application for approval of a Minor Subdivision. The applicants are requesting to subdivide the parcel known as 77 Illinois Avenue and 620 Teller Street, into three individual lots.
The subject property is legally described as;
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW¼ SE¼) of Section 5, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, described as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the south line of Illinois Avenue with the west line of Teller Street, the same being the northeast corner of Block No. 17 of Roberd's Third Addition to the City of Salida, Colorado;
thence running South along the west line of Teller Street 150 feet to the intersection of the west line of Teller Street with the north line of the East-West alley in said block;
thence at right angles and due West along said alleyway boundary 275 feet to east line of Milford Street; thence Northerly along the easterly line of Milford Street 150 feet to the intersection of the east line of Milford Street with the south line of Illinois Avenue;
thence East along the south line of Illinois Avenue 275 feet to the place of beginning, being the North half (N½) of said Block No. 17, Roberd's Third Addition..
Approval of the limited impact review application shall constitute authorization to proceed with recording the plat and commencing with the Subdivision. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.