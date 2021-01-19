PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Transportation Advisory Board. Board members are appointed by the County Commissioners from the community at large to provide advice and assistance on matters associated with transportation planning and implementation of transportation services. Members must be full time residents of Chaffee County and are selected based on appropriate geographic representation of the County and representation of interests in transportation planning and services. Three positions are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 12, 15, 19 and 22, 2021
