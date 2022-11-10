PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC).
The CAC shall consist of seven members who are full-time residents in Chaffee County. At least one member shall be chosen from each of the Commissioner Districts with the remaining four members “at large”. The members shall be selected and approved by the BoCC, based on diverse and relevant background/skill sets as described in Resolution 2019-11. Members should not be affiliated with an organization applying for funding with the County although the CAC. Two positions are to be filled at this time. Appointments are for a 3-year term.
Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday December 1, 2022 in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Courthouse at 104 Crestone Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218 Ext 0.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 8 and 11, 2022
