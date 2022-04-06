PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Tracy Lynette Smith

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Tracy Lynnette Smith

Case Number: 2022C28

Division   Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 4/1/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Tracy Lynette Smith

be changed to

Tracy Lynnette Smith

By_____________

Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in The Mountain Mail April 5, 8 and 12, 2022

