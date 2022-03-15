PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELATION OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Arkansas Valley Ambulance District, Fremont County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-5-208(1.5), C.R.S.        

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Andra Dalton                                              3 Year Term               2025

Nicole Lewis                                              3 Year Term               2025

Thomas Kainz                                             3 Year Term               2025

/s/ Sue Blair                                  

Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District:

Sue Blair, Designated Election Official

Community Resource Services

7995 E. Prentice Avenue, Suite 103E

Greenwood Village, CO  80111

303.381.4960 (voice)

303. 381.4961 (fax)

sblair@crsofcolorado.com

Published in The Mountain Mail March 15, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.