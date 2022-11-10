PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from people desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Airport Commission. The Board is interested in broad based backgrounds, not just in aviation. Two positions are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday December 1, 2022 in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Courthouse at 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218 Ext. 0.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 8 and 11, 2022
