PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Cactus Flats Major Subdivision Sketch Plan
Applicants: Cactus Flats JV, LLC, represented by Aaron Cook of Crabtree Group, Inc.
Location: Vacant parcel #3271-272-00-047 (adjacent to 26532 CR 313), Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Request: To subdivide approximately 9 acres into nine (9) lots, ranging in size from 0.5 to 1.36 acres, with connection to the Buena Vista Sanitary Sewer. Individual wells are proposed for each lot. Building envelopes avoid the steep slopes and the 100-year Floodplain of the Arkansas River. Access from County Road 313 is by a 40’ easement across land also owned by the applicant.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Thursday, December 15, 2022. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any comments, you may write a comment via www.Chaffeespeaks.org, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 11, 2022
