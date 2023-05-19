PUBLIC NOTICE
Proposed Budget/Notice to Public
2023-2024 FY Budget
The proposed budget was submitted to the board at least 30 days prior to the beginning of the fiscal year. The proposed budget is on file at the principal administrative offices of the school district; the proposed budget is available for inspection during reasonable business hours; any person paying school taxes in the district may file or register an objection thereto at any time prior to its adoption; the board of education of the school district will consider adoption of the proposed budget for the ensuing fiscal year on June 12, 2023.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 19, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.