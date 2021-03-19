PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following applications:
Name of Project: The Meadows Farm Outdoor Theater & Event Venue Major Impact Review
Applicants: The Meadows Farm, LLC, represented by Davis Farrar & Matt Farrar, Western Slope Consulting, LLC
Location: 14998 CR 350, 29062 CR 331, 15264 CR 350, & 15284 CR 350, 15274 CR 350, and 15774 CR 359, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Request: To permit up to twelve (12) large scale events (i.e., events of over 1,000 attendees) per year; to allow these large scale events to be approved by 1) submittal of an “Event Plan” to Chaffee County; and 2) an Administrative Review approval process with the County; and to allow small-scale events (i.e., events of 1,000 attendees or less) as a use by right on the site and to have no limitations on the number of these events that can be hosted each year.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
