PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Parent/Petitioner: Maria Serna and Richard Calvert
for Minor Child: Bryan Ricardo Serna
For a Change of Name to:
Richard James Calvert
Case Number: 2023C36
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on April 4, 2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Bryan Ricardo Serna
be changed to
Richard James Calvert
By________________
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 19, 26 and June 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.