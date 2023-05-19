PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL for AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, AMENDING CHAPTER 8, CONCERNING VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC, TO LIMIT EXCESSIVE VEHICLE IDLING WITHIN THE CITY
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 6th, 2023, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 19, 2023
