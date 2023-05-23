PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Susanne Crandall, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR030010
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before September 18, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Charlotte Selix
1604 H St.
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Charlotte Selix
1604 H St., Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-239-3608
E-mail: charlotte@selixlaw.com
FAX number: 719-539-3020
Atty. Reg. #: 57722
Published in The Mountain Mail May 16, 23 and 30, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.