PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101CRS, the personal property of Jon Turner, PO Box 547, Salida, CO 81201, in storage units B029, B030, and F003, will be sold for amounts due Many Minis, 916 Palmer St., Salida CO 81201. Unit contents: Miscellaneous items. Sales will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. at the units, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. This notice will appear in the Mountain Mail newspaper in Salida Colorado on Friday May 19, 2023 and Tuesday May 23, 2023. Many Minis reserves the right to cancel the auctions without notice. A copy of this notice is being provided to the Chaffee County Sheriff, as required by law.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 19 and 23, 2023
