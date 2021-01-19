PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve as an associate member on the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment. Applicants must have permanently and continuously resided in the county for one year preceding the date of their appointment and shall hold no other elected office of Chaffee County. While there are no specific requirements other than residency, applicants should be able to demonstrate knowledge about different types of land usage and how they affect surrounding properties. Two position are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 12, 15, 19 and 22, 2021
