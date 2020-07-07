PUBLIC NOTICE
EXTENSION OF DEADLINES
FOR SUBMISSION OF QUESTIONS/SUBSTITUTION REQUESTS
AND PROPOSALS REGARDING FIRE STATION #4 RENOVATION PROJECT
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the deadline for submitting questions/substitution requests and proposals in response to the Request for Proposal (RFP) and related construction drawings and specifications issued by the CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT in connection with its renovation of Fire Station #4 located at 50 La Plata Street, Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242 have been extended as follows:
1. Questions and substitution requests shall be addressed in writing to Chief Robert Bertram at RBertram@Chaffeecountyfire.org and must be submitted no later July 15, 2020; and,
2. Proposals must fully comply with all submission and other requirements in the Request for Proposals and must be received by the Fire District before 5 p.m. MDT on July 22, 2020. Proposals received after the Submission Deadline will not be considered.
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: _________/s/_____________________ Robert Bertram, Fire Chief
Published in The Mountain Mail July 7, 2020
