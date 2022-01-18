PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
12/01/2021 - 12/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Aimee Tihonovich, 210.56; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 27390.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1433.99; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Hunting and Firearm Service, 187.98; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 601.96; Anissa E. Caiazza, 17.30; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 4534.96; Artspace Projects, Inc., 30000.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 7675.45; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 134.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2864.54; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 22898.00; B&C Abbott Inc., 379.11; Badger Meter Inc, 140.10; Barnard Structures, Inc, 7888.80; BoundTree Medical, 61.57; Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County, 32000.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1471.72; C.S. Collins Inc., 25.14; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 53233.38; Cellco Partnership, 1080.02; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 266309.50; CenturyLink, 568.20; Cesare, Inc, 3122.50; Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, 18400.00; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 2.50; Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 126.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2303.48; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 65.00; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 467.00; City of Salida, 4101.72; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 1892.50; Clear Advantage Glass, LLC, 274.10; Cody L. Alexander, 280.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor Enforcement Div, 500.00; Colorado Golf & Turf, Inc., 4581.97; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 85.00; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 2850.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 6558.75; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 526.53; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 1060.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 6792.10; David DePetro, 39.01; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 993.36; DPC Industries, Inc., 50.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 648.23; Elavon, Inc, 1692.48; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 312.80; ESO Solutions, Inc, 7210.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Farid Tabaian, 100.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 60.35; FCI IND INC, 2145.53; FDS Holdings, Inc, 850.50; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 3032.50; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 1149.66; Fire and Police Pension Association, 155186.19; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3360.45; Glacier Bank, 19469.71; Gobin’s Inc., 917.51; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 922.11; Harrell’s, Inc., 71.70; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 666.01; Impresco LLC, 258.44; Insituform Technologies, LLC, 246246.65; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 45539.27; Investigations Law Group LLC, 9725.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jane Templeton, 625.90; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; KMH Industries Inc, 575.00; Kois Brothers Equipment Company Inc., 1797.86; Kristen Hussey, 212.80; Lee & Burgess Associates of Colorado, LLC, 7000.00; Lexipol LLC, 6468.06; Lighthouse Uniform, 648.15; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 387.02; MACK Pack LLC, 572.14; Materials Management Co, 511.70; McFarland Oil LLC, 3618.51; Michael Ryan Hagadorn, 150.00; Michael S. Brown, 2850.00; Michael W. Bowers, 155.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 139.75; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 210.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 292.30; Municipal Code Corporation, 863.00; Nalco Company, 4472.19; Neenah Foundry Company, 4057.47; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 71.62; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patrick O’Brien, 203.84; Pinnacol Assurance, 11248.00; Pitney Bowes, 508.50; PowderMonarch LLC, 1640.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 80.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 3457.42; RAD Inc, 19.86; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Richey Design LLC, 188.00; Riverside Trophies, 15.00; RJM Precision Instruments, LLC, 10492.00; RMS Utilities, Inc., 662987.52; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 36480.80; Sabrina Tucker, 212.02; Salida Auto Parts, 1596.81; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Boulders, LLC, 150.00; Sandra Biggs, 180.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 201.45; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 2119.50; Scotty P. Krob, 1500.00; Sea-Western Inc, 3172.28; SGS North America Inc, 199.00; Simplifile, LC, 42.00; Slate Communications, 2625.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2543.30; Square Inc., 522.76; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1385.38; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4115.55; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 56.56; Thomas J. Hittle, 2173.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 23.57; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8298.17; Tyler Business Forms, 1472.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 630.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 400.00; University of Arizona, 685.00; US Postmaster, 1253.46; USA Blue Book, 675.22; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 182.16; VeriCheck, Inc., 26.11; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 580.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 985.79; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 798.30; Wilson Williams, LLP, 17256.02; Winsupply of Salida, 504.49; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 142068.83;
$2,011,839.33
Payroll Expenditure: December 2021 $688,236.24
Total December Expenditures: $2,700,075.57
Published in The Mountain Mail January 18, 2022
