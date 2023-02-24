PUBLIC NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address:  142 Crestone Avenue

PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201

719.539.2561

Plaintiff(s):

City of Salida, Colorado, a Colorado municipal corporation,

v.

Defendant(s):

L. B. Dickinson; all unknown heirs, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorney:

Wilson Williams LLP

Dylan Berget, Esq., Atty. Reg. #58379

317 W South Boulder Road, Suite 6, Louisville CO 80027

Telephone: (303) 376-8512

dylan@wilsonwilliamsllp.com

Case No.: 2023CV30006

Division: 2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons will be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situated in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached to and made a part of this Summons by this reference.

Date: February 15, 2023.

Wilson Williams LLP

By: /s/ Dylan Berget               

Dylan Berget #58379

Published in the Mountain Mail.

First Publication: February 17, 2023

Last Publication: March 17, 2023

THIS SUMMONS IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RULE 4(g), COLORADO RULES OF CIVIL PROCEDURE. THIS FORM SHOULD NOT BE USED WHERE PERSONAL SERVICE IS DESIRED.

 

 

 

 

