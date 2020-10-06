PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-6257
The City of Salida will be accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center effluent flow metering upgrades until October 23, 2020 at 9:00 am on Rocky Mountain BidNet at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Proposals will be acted upon by the Salida City Council. A pre-bid conference will be held onsite on October 9, 2020 at 9:00am; for out of area bidders digital access is available here:
Meeting ID
Phone Numbers
(US)+1 617-675-4444
PIN: 817 910 196 2228#
Bids should be sealed and titled “2020 Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center effluent flow metering upgrades”. Bid Bond of 5% of bid price and Performance and Payment bonds equal to 100 % of the bid are required, the project is tax exempt in which the contractor will be provided with the tax exempt number for material purchases.
The project is to include all labor and materials necessary for the construction and rehabilitation of the disturbed area. The construction of this project shall be started no later than November 17, 2020 and completed no later than December 31, 2020.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1.
Any questions should be directed to Diesel Post at diesel.post@cityofsalida.com. The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
/s/ Diesel Post
Parks and Recreation Director
Published in The Mountain Mail September 29 and October 2 and 6, 2020
