PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Notice Advertisement of Request for Proposal for Design Services and Pre-Proposal Meeting
The City of Salida Public Art Commission is requesting submission of statements of qualifications and proposals for a consultant(s) with expertise in the evaluation and design of interactive and engaging public spaces for the site-specific renovation of a city-owned property into an artful community space. A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom, at 6:30 p.m. on June 22, 2021, located at 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, CO. Attendance at this pre-proposal meeting is highly recommended but is not mandatory. Proposers interested but not able to attend the meeting in-person will have the opportunity to join via video conference platform. The Commission anticipates this meeting will last one (1) hour but will continue the meeting until the Commission determines that it has received all substantive questions. Request for proposal and pre-proposal meeting information can be found at cityofsalida.com/bc-pac.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 2021
