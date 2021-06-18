PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING SECTION 16-13-40 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING IN-LIEU FEES CHOSEN AS AN OPTION FOR SATISFACTION OF THE INCLUSIONARY HOUSING REQUIREMENTS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-23-301 the Council also possesses the authority to adopt and enforce zoning regulations; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain land use and zoning regulations concerning inclusionary housing within Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, the inclusionary housing fee-in-lieu has been provided as an option to meet the tenets of the Inclusionary Housing policy of the City in order to provide options for creating and maintaining affordable housing options for the City’s residents and workforce;
WHEREAS, through observing the rising housing costs and market values of homes throughout the City of Salida and Chaffee County, and the resulting increasing disparities between market values and affordable housing, Planning Commission has expressed the desire to amend certain provisions of Chapter 16, Article XIII, to ensure that fees-in-lieu of providing the required inclusionary housing units keep with those changes; and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission similarly expressed the desire to have such fees-in-lieu located to the City’s Fee Schedule instead of specifically enumerated within Chapter 16, to facilitate a more regular and more accurate updating of such fees, and to remain consistent with how the City regulates most other fees; and
WHEREAS, after conducting a public hearing on said amendments to Code Section 16-13-40, in conformance with C.R.S. § 31-23-304, the Council has conducted its review and analysis of the issues, including the Planning Commission’s requests, and find that it would further the health and welfare of the citizens of Salida to amend Chapter 16, concerning the in-lieu fee for inclusionary housing, as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 16-13-40 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 16-13-40. – In-lieu fee.
If an applicant chooses to pay an in-lieu fee for all or part of the inclusionary housing required for the project, the fee shall be calculated as described here in the City’s Fee Schedule, established, adopted and amended by City Council from time to time, and be due no later than issuance of the building permit.
(a) Annexations, Planned Developments, Major Subdivisions and Condominium Plats of Five (5) Units or More. The in-lieu fee shall be the lessor of (1) or (2) for each non-restricted unit within the development:
(1) $15,748.00.
(2)
AHR - AHP
_____________
AHR
X
$7.87 per habitable square feet of the principal unit
Where:
AHR = Affordable Housing Units Required
AHP = Affordable Housing Units Provided
(b) Minor Subdivisions. The in-lieu fee shall be the lessor of (1) or (2) for each non-restricted unit within the development:
(1) $7,874.00.
(2)
AHR - AHP
_____________
AHR
X
$3.94 per habitable square feet of the principal unit
Where:
AHR = Affordable Housing Units Required
AHP = Affordable Housing Units Provided
Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on June 15, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the ____ day of _________, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of July, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 6th day of July, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:______________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:_______________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.