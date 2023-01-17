PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A REVIEW OF A PARTIAL DEMOLITION PERMIT
This notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held in the 2nd flood conference room at the Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 County Road 319 before the Historic Preservation Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. The meeting will also be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84638379205?pwd=UmRSMWdPZ21MWW5ibnZLZjh3OW10Zz09 Meeting ID: 846 3837 9205 Passcode: 923915 or by telephone at +1 386 347 5053. The Commission will review a partial demolition application by Watershed NP Inc. for the McGinnis Gym located at 113 N. Court Unit 200 per Buena Vista Municipal Code Section 19-13.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at JTeipel@BuenaVistaCO.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 17, 2023
