NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL CONCERNING PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 16 LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING FEES-IN-LIEU TO SATISFY INCLUSIONARY HOUSING REQUIREMENTS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on July 6, 2021, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 on amendments to Chapter 16, Article XIII of the Salida Municipal Code regarding in-lieu fees for satisfying inclusionary housing requirements. The proposed changes would move the fees from the Code to the City’s official Fee Schedule in order to facilitate periodic adjustments to the fees, as necessary to reflect changes in the affordability gap.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 2021
