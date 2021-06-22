PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Adam Tarian Rogala

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Tarian Jerry Reid

Case Number: 21C30095

Division 1  Courtroom 1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR A CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on June 14, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Adam Tarian Rogala

be changed to

Tarian Jerry Reid

SEAL

By /s/ Dana Petri

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 22 and 25, 2021

