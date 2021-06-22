PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Adam Tarian Rogala
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Tarian Jerry Reid
Case Number: 21C30095
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR A CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on June 14, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Adam Tarian Rogala
be changed to
Tarian Jerry Reid
SEAL
By /s/ Dana Petri
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 22 and 25, 2021
