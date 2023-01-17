PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3085; DOWSON TRUST NUMBER TWO, Dean Dowson, Trustee, 1250 South Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80210 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Matthew L. Merrill, Merrill Law LLC, 6631 Mariposa Court, Denver, Colorado 80221, (303) 947-4453; matthew@merrillwaterlaw.com)
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion for Weber Ditch No. 1
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which change is sought: A. Name of structure: Weber Ditch No. 1. B. Original decree: In the Matter of a Certain Petition for Adjudication of the Priority of Rights to the Use of Water for Irrigation in Water District Number 11, Civil Action No. 1127, Chaffee County District Court (4th Judicial District), June 19, 1890. Subsequent to the original decree, the Colorado Division of Water Resources assigned WDID 1100703 to this structure. C. Original and most recent decreed point of diversion location: “North bank of [Three Mile] Creek, on Henry Weber’s Ranch in Sec. 20, Tp. 51 N., R. 8.E., N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado.” See Exhibit A attached to the Application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) D. Decreed source of water: Three Mile Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. E. Appropriation date: December 31, 1873. F. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.4 cubic feet per second (cfs), absolute. G. Decreed use: Irrigation. H. Amount of water right that Applicant intends to change: 0.4 cfs. 3. Proposed change in Weber Ditch No. 1 surface point of diversion. A. Description of change: Upon information and belief, the original point of diversion for the Weber Ditch No. 1 was located near the eastern section line of Section 20, based on review of topography and aerial imagery. Applicant seeks to change the point of diversion for the Weber Ditch No. 1 water right to an existing diversion where County Road 260 crosses Three Mile Creek, described in paragraph 3.B below. See Exhibit A. The new point of diversion is downstream from the original point of diversion. There are no intervening surface diversion points and no inflows from tributary surface streams located between the originally decreed location and the new point of diversion. The relocation of the Weber Ditch No. 1 point of diversion does not physically interfere with the complete use or enjoyment of any other absolute or decreed conditional water right. The new point of diversion does not injuriously affect the owner of or persons entitled to use water under a vested water right or decreed conditional water right. Diversions of the Weber Ditch No. 1 at the new diversion point will not exceed the decreed flow rate in paragraph 2.F above. B. Location of the new surface point of diversion: 1. UTM location in Zone 13S: UTMx 404842, UTMy 4279254. 2. PLSS Location: In the NW¼ SW¼, Section 21, Township 51 North, Range 8 East, New Mexico Principal Meridian in Chaffee County, Colorado. 4. Remarks: Applicant seeks a decree changing the point of diversion to the location described in paragraph 3.B pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-305(3.5). Applicant does not seek any other changes to the Weber Ditch No. 1 water right. 5. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion structure, or modification to any existing diversion structure is or will be constructed: Upon information and belief, Chaffee County owns the land in paragraph 3.B where the Weber Ditch No. 1 will be diverted, which is part of the County Road 260 right of way. Applicant will use an existing diversion structure and culvert below County Road 260, which does not require enlargement. Applicant intends to modify the existing diversion infrastructure to include a headgate and flume acceptable to the Division Engineer. The flume will be located on property owned by the Applicant. Chaffee County’s address is: Chaffee County c/o R. Christiansen, Director of General Administration, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail January 17, 2023
