PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
SPECIAL FLOOD HAZARD AREA AND BASE FLOOD ELEVATION REVISIONS FOR CHALK CREEK IN CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
The Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Department, hereby gives notice of the County’s intent to revise the flood hazard information generally located upstream of the confluence of Tie Gulch and Chalk Creek to the Mount Princeton Campground. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along Chalk Creek from a point approximately from approximately 7,300 feet downstream of County Road 162 to approximately 3,890 feet downstream of County Road 162, along Chalk Creek North Branch from the confluence with Chalk Creek to the divergence of Chalk Creek, and along Chalk Creek South Branch from the confluence with Chalk Creek to the divergence of Chalk Creek.
As a result of the revision, the 1% annual chance water-surface elevations shall increase and decrease along Chalk Creek and be established along Chalk Creek North Branch and Chalk Creek South Branch within the area of revision. The 1% annual chance floodplain shall widen and narrow along Chalk Creek and be established along Chalk Creek North Branch and Chalk Creek South Branch within the area of revision.
Maps and detailed analysis of the floodplain revisions can be reviewed at the Chaffee County Development Services Office located at 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado Interested persons may call the floodplain administrator at (719) 530-5566 Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 2020
