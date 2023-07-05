PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO S 15-12.801, C.R.S.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joe N. Vieira. a/k/a Joseph Norman Vieira, a/k/a Joseph N. Vieira, Deceased
Case Number 23PR30016
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before October 18. 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Joseph Vieira and Jeannette Ferquson
c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC PO Box 743
Salida, Colorado 81201
Published in The Mountain Mail June 20, 27 and July 4, 2023
