PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Stephen Siffrin , Deceased

Case Number 2022PR030040

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mary Keysers

37422 19th Street East

Palmdale, CA 93550

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

SJS Law

Sarah J. Stein, Esq.

231 E. Vermijo Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Phone Number: 719-219-0772

E-mail: sarah.stein@sjslawllc.com

FAX Number: 720-502-0911

Atty. Reg. #: 43877

Published in The Mountain Mail January 17, 24 and 31, 2023

