PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Kathryn R. McLendon a/k/a Kathryn McLendon, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR03000

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 8, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.

Deanna St. Clair

c/o Anderson Law Group

7385 W. US Highway 50

Salida, Colorado 81201

Attorneys for Deanna St. Clair:

ANDERSON LAW GROUP, P.C.

David K. Johns, Esq.

7385 West Highway 50

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-539-7003

FAX Number: 719-539-2206

Atty. Reg. #: 19818

Published in The Mountain Mail February 8, 15 and 22, 2022

