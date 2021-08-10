PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CALL FOR ELECTION
AND NOMINATIONS
COLORADO MOUNTAIN JUNIOR
COLLEGE DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY COLORADO MOUNTAIN COLLEGE, a local college district that the regular biennial election of members of the Board of Trustees of the junior college district will be held on November 2, 2021.
Members of the Board of Trustees shall be elected for each of the following districts:
DISTRICT AREA, TERM, DESCRIPTION OF DISTRICT AREA
One, 4 years, DISTRICT ONE shall be comprised of all of the areas within the legal boundaries of the Aspen School District.
Three, 4 years, DISTRICT THREE shall be comprised of all of the areas within the legal boundaries of Garfield School District RE-2 and Garfield County School District 16.
Seven, 4 years, DISTRICT SEVEN shall be comprised of all of the areas within the legal boundaries of the Eagle County School District RE-50J.
Any person who desires to be a candidate for Colorado Mountain College local college district Board of Trustees and who is an eligible elector in one of the above trustee districts shall file a petition for nomination pursuant to C.R.S. 23-71-114; C.R.S. 1-4-803; and part 9 of article 4 of title 1, C.R.S. The candidate must reside within the district area for which they seek election.
Petitions for nomination may be obtained beginning August 4, 2021, from Julie S. Hanson, Colorado Mountain College, 802 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601. Phone number (970) 947-8402 or e-mail address jshanson@coloradomtn.edu.
A total of 50 signatures is required. Please obtain more than 50 in case some of the signatures cannot be verified.
The deadline for the filing of nomination petitions is August 27, 2021, by 1:00 p.m. Petitions must be received by this time by Colorado Mountain Colorado at the above address. Any questions should be directed to Julie S. Hanson at the above address.
By Charles Cunniffe
Secretary, Board of Trustees
Colorado Mountain College
Published in The Mountain Mail August 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.