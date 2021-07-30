PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Buena Vista Sanitation District
PO Box 3069
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Separate sealed bids for BLOCK 21 SEWER REPLACEMENT will be received by the Buena Vista Sanitation District at the offices of GMS, Inc., 611 North Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 until 4:00 P.M. Mountain Time, August 11, 2021, and then at such office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
Buena Vista Sanitation District, 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, CO 81211
GMS, Inc., 611 N. Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Dodge Data & Analytics, 2860 S. State Highway 161, Suite #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of GMS, Inc. located at 611 N. Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 upon payment of $100.00 for each paper reproduction and $30.00 for an electronic reproduction.
Any planholder returning the paper copy set of CONTRACT DOCUMENTS in good condition within 30 days of bid opening will be refunded $50.00.
Dates of Advertisement:
July 23, 2021
July 30, 2021
Date: July 15, 2021
/s/ Buena Vista Sanitation District
Published in The Mountain Mail July 23 and 30, 2021
