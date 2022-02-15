PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101 CRS, the personal property of Jermey Crites, PO Box 786, Salida, CO 81201, in storage unit #19 and #20 will be disposed to satisfy the lien. Property will be disposed of on February 23, 2022. Another Storage Place reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 8 and 15, 2022
