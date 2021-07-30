cpaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
A+ DELTA STORAGE
ANNUAL 10X30 UNIT SALE
Date of the Sale: July 31st
Location: A+ Delta Storage
28391 C.R. 317, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Time: 8:00 A.M. until finished
Please, No early birds
Items: Household, Tools, Furniture, Kids things, Shelves, and Much Much more!
Annual 10X30 unit Sale.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 27 and 30, 2021
