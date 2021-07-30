cpaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

A+ DELTA STORAGE

ANNUAL 10X30 UNIT SALE

Date of the Sale: July 31st

Location: A+ Delta Storage

28391 C.R. 317, Buena Vista, CO 81211

Time: 8:00 A.M. until finished

Please, No early birds

Items: Household, Tools, Furniture, Kids things, Shelves, and Much Much more!

Annual 10X30 unit Sale.

Published in The Mountain Mail July 27 and 30, 2021

