NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT
Notice is hereby given that final payment will be made on or after the 23rd day of January, 2023, on a contract dated August 16, 2022 between the Buena Vista Sanitation District (Owner) and KR Swerdfeger Construction LLC (Contractor) for the Block 21 Sewer Replacement – February 2022; Bid Schedule Nos. 1 and 2 project.
All persons, companies or corporations that have furnished labor, materials or other supplies or services used by Contractor under and in connection with said contract and whose claims have not been paid by the Contractor shall file with the Owner a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such a claim on or before the date of final payment stated above. Failure on the part of the claimant to file such settlement will relieve the Owner from any or all liability for such claim.
Owner: Buena Vista Sanitation District
/s/ Ms. Patricia Andreas, Manager
Published in The Mountain Mail January 13 and 17, 2023
