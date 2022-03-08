PUBLIC NOTICE
Advertisement for Bids
Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado –
2022 Tank Coating Project
Subject: Request for Bids for Qualified Contractor Services, to include the sandblasting and recoating of the Town’s existing 100,000- & 160,000-gallon ground level water storage tanks.
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue or PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Email: manager@ponchasprings.us
Sealed BIDS for the 2022 Tank Coating Project will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO until Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 1:00 pm either by mail, email or in person. At which time, they which time they will be opened and read.
Summary: The purpose of this solicitation is to identify the most qualified and cost-effective contractor available to rehabilitate two (2) of the Town’s water storage tanks. The Town of Poncha Springs is at this time seeking qualified Bids to perform the work necessary to satisfy the requirements of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Water Quality Control Division (CDPHE, WQCD) for the sandblasting and recoating of two (2) ground level water storage tanks (specifics identified below). The Successful Bidder will provide the Town with the following:
*A “Statement of Qualifications” demonstrating recent, relevant experience, including references from successfully completed projects.
*Proof of the firm being properly bonded and insured to appropriate industry standards.
*Lump Sum Bids as follows:
• (1) 160,000-gallon existing water tank: $_____________
- Interior: ANSI/AWWA D102-021 Interior System No. 1 – SSPC SP-10 (near white blast cleaning) plus multi-coats epoxy 10.0 to 15.0 mils.
- Exterior: Pressure wash complete, spot repair bare, rusted, runs, sags or failed coating areas per SSPC SP-2 (hand cleaning) or SSPC SP-3 (power tool cleaning). Spot prime areas with epoxy 3.0 to 4.5 mils. Apply one (1) coat polyurethane 2.5 to 3.5 mils.
- Additional:
Install additional manway minimum 30” opposite existing manway:
$_____________.
• (1) 100,000-gallon existing water tank – interior only: $_____________
- Interior: ANSI/AWWA D102-021 Interior System No. 1 – SSPC SP-10 (near white blast cleaning) plus multi-coats epoxy 10.0 to 15.0 mils.
- Additional:
Install additional manway minimum 30” opposite existing manway: $_____________.
•Additional Conditions and Clarifications:
- The Town reserves the right to modify or cancel this bid process at any time.
- The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
- Bid Bond, Performance/Payment and Warranty Bonds are required.
- Project is planned for the 2022 calendar year after peak demand season (typically May-September), the contractor agrees to coordinate with the Town on scheduling the work.
- Price based on existing coating being non-hazardous
- Additional repairs identified will be considered via change order approved by the Town of Poncha Springs
- Spent abrasives to be left onsite.
- Payment Terms: Net 30
WARRANTY
All work performed on interior and exterior surfaces of the subject tanks shall be warranted in accordance with Colorado Law and AWWA D-102-21 for a period of one year. The Town shall notify the Contractor and perform an 11-month warranty inspection to determine the presence of defect conditions and the need for re-work.
QUALITY ASSURANCE
A. General: Quality assurance procedures and practices shall be used to monitor all phases of surface preparation, application, and inspection throughout the duration of the project. Procedures and practices not specifically defined herein may be used provided they meet recognized and acceptable professional standards and are approved by the Town and/or 3rd Party Inspector.
B. All materials furnished and all work accomplished under the Contract shall be subject to inspection by the Town and/or 3rd Party Inspector. The Contractor shall be held strictly to the true intent of the specifications in regard to quality of materials, workmanship, and diligent execution of the Contract.
C. The Contractor is responsible for verification of specification compliance through the employment of certified NACE Inspectors. Inspection reports shall be compiled daily and reviewed by these inspectors and provided to the Town and/or 3rd Party Inspector, final report shall be NACE certified inspection report.
COATING WORK GENERAL
A. All surface preparation, coating, and paint application shall conform to applicable standards of the Society of Protective Coatings, NACE International, American Water Works Association, and the manufacturer’s printed instructions.
B. Coatings shall be Carboline system 891 for the interior and 133LV for the exterior or approved equal. Contractor shall provide approved sanitary facilities for all Contractor personnel as no existing facilities will be available to the Contractor. Facilities shall be maintained during the project to complete standards established by the Town and shall be removed prior to Contractor’s departure from the site at completion of the project.
A pre-bid conference call meeting will be held on Wednesday March 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 am. Contractors requesting bid documents will be provided with a Zoom video/telephone conference call number and ID by email to join the call or may attend in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Last day for bid questions is March 31st, 2022 at 12:00 pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing by email to manager@ponchasprings.us. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Copies of the Recent Tank Inspections and Conditions are available. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of 2022 Tank Coating Project and must be sent to the following email address: manager@ponchasprings.us.
Town Trustees will consider awarding the Bid at their regular Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, April 25th, 2022 beginning at 6:30 pm.
The Town of Poncha Springs, specifically reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any proposal requirements, to investigate the qualifications of any proposal, to obtain new proposals, or to proceed to have the service provided in any way the Town of Poncha Springs deems appropriate.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Date Advertised:
Tuesday March 8th, 2022
Friday March 11th, 2022
Published in The Mountain Mail March 8 and 11, 2022
